Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Sensex records positive returns in four out of last six Budget days

On the Budget day, Sensex concluded 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 71,645.30, reflecting a volatile trade post the interim Budget presentation.

Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
In a retrospective analysis, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex showcased a positive trend for investors on four occasions during the last six Budget days. Meanwhile, on the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25, marking the final budget under the Modi government before general elections, Sensex experienced a red close.

Despite this, the benchmark has displayed a notable 20 per cent gain since the last year's Budget day on February 1, 2023. The historical data shows that Sensex concluded in the positive territory on Budget days in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2019.

On the Budget day, Sensex concluded 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 71,645.30, reflecting a volatile trade post the interim Budget presentation. This contrasted with previous Budget days, where Sensex closed with gains. Sitharaman's budget emphasized fiscal discipline and continuity of policies, showcasing prudence over populism.

The Finance Minister announced a major Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure, highlighting a commitment to reforms and refraining from resorting to populist measures. No changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates were proposed, maintaining import duty status quo. Amnesty for disputed income tax demands prior to 2014-15 was offered as a relief to small taxpayers.

In reaction to the budget, Amisha Vora, Chairperson & Managing Director of Prabhudas Lilladher Group, remarked, "This interim Budget ensures strong fiscal discipline and continuity of policies."

Reflecting on the market response to previous Budgets, in 2023, Sensex closed at 59,708.08 points, up by 158.18 points or 0.26 per cent. In 2022, it surged 848.4 points or 1.46 per cent, and in 2021, it rallied 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent. However, in 2020, Sensex witnessed a fall of 987.96 points or 2.42 per cent, while the preceding year recorded a gain of 212.74 points or 0.58 per cent.

Despite the interim Budget's impact, the BSE benchmark reached an all-time high of 73,427.59 points on January 16, 2024, underlining the dynamic nature of the market.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:30 IST

