Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty ends above 22,500; banks, IT stocks surge

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 108.95 points higher at 22,543.60, while the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 350.81 points higher at 74,227.63.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, which opened Thursday on a high note, retreated mid-day as profit-booking took centre stage after HDFC Bank's quarterly update. In the early trade today, Nifty 50 surged 0.82 per cent to reach a record high of 22,619 and BSE Sensex surged by 0.85 per cent to reach an all-time high of 74,501.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 108.95 points higher at 22,543.60, while the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 350.81 points higher at 74,227.63.

Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President of Research at SMC Global Securities, said, "At record high levels, there will be occasional profit booking, which is a normal feature of a bull market and a healthy one at that."

The banking sector, particularly high-weighted financials, saw a 0.5 per cent rise, largely led by HDFC Bank's 2 per cent surge. Meanwhile, small and mid-cap stocks continued their rebound, with the broader indices rising over 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, after dropping in March on valuation concerns.

"The surge to record highs highlights positive trends in the Indian stock market," said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research Portfolio Management Services.

HDFC Bank, country's top private lender and the heaviest stock in Nifty 50 index, added 3.06 per cent as its deposits grew sequentially in the March quarter. The stock was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

"Optimistic outlook for the upcoming earnings season from strong business updates is also contributing to positive sentiment," Srivastava added.

Investor focus now shifts towards the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Friday and the upcoming quarterly earnings season starting next week.

Sensex top gainers

  • HDFC Bank: 3.06 per cent
  • Titan: 1.98 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 1.74 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.72 per cent
  • TCS: 1.41 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.22 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • SBIN: -1.52 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -1.44 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -1.01 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: -0.96 per cent
  • ITC: -0.6 per cent
  • Reliance: -0.54 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -0.29 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • HDFC Bank: 3.14 per cent
  • Titan: 2.06 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 1.93 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 1.93 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.88 per cent
  • LTIM: 1.53 per cent
  • DivisLabs: 1.51 per cent
  • TCS: 1.43 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • ONGC: -2.12 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -2.03 per cent
  • BPCL: -1.82 per cent
  • Shriram Finance: -1.70 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -1.48 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.44 per cent
  • Grasim: -1.07 per cent
Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

