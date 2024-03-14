Advertisement

Closing bell: The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday after witnessing massive selloff in the previous session led by gains in Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra. The Sensex rose as much as 602 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday 22,204.

The Sensex ended 335 points higher to close at 73,097 and Nifty 50 index advanced 149 points to settle at 22,146.65.

Advertisement

"The sentiment remains negative as the index consolidated around the lower half of the previous session's candle on the daily timeframe. Additionally, the index has closed below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) with a bearish crossover on the relative strength index(RSI)," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"However, bulls managed to push the Nifty back into the rising channel by the session's end, suggesting a possibility of a bullish trend reversal. Looking ahead, the Nifty could encounter resistance in the 22,200-22,250 zone. Clearing the resistance at 22,250 might propel it towards 22,500 in the near term. Support levels are situated at 22,050-22,000," De added.

Advertisement

Buying was visible across sectors as ten of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Oil & Gas index’s over 2 per cent gain. IT, metal, pharma, consumer durables, PSU bank and real estate shares also witnessed buying interest.

On the flipside, select private banking and financial services saw selling pressure.

Advertisement

Broader markets bounced back strongly after facing worst day in over two years in the previous session as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 2.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 2.5 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Larsen & Toubro shares ended nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 3,527 after its Hydrocarbon vertical, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, secured an onshore gas pipeline project worth in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore, from a Middle Eastern client, the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56 inches pipelines, complete with associated scraper receivers, launchers, and mainline isolation valve (MLIV) stations, running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

Adani Enterprises was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6.15 per cent to close at Rs 3,085. Adani Ports, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Coal India, Wipro and Bharti Airtel also rose between 2-5 per cent.

Advertisement

On the flipside, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,722 shares ended higher while 1,153 closed lower on the BSE.

