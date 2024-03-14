×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty reclaims 22,100 led by Infosys, L&T

Buying was visible across sectors as ten of 13 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Oil & Gas index’s over 2% gain

Reported by: Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Closing bell: The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday after witnessing massive selloff in the previous session led by gains in Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra. The Sensex rose as much as 602 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday 22,204.

The Sensex ended 335 points higher to close at 73,097 and Nifty 50 index advanced 149 points to settle at 22,146.65.

Advertisement

"The sentiment remains negative as the index consolidated around the lower half of the previous session's candle on the daily timeframe. Additionally, the index has closed below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) with a bearish crossover on the relative strength index(RSI)," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"However, bulls managed to push the Nifty back into the rising channel by the session's end, suggesting a possibility of a bullish trend reversal. Looking ahead, the Nifty could encounter resistance in the 22,200-22,250 zone. Clearing the resistance at 22,250 might propel it towards 22,500 in the near term. Support levels are situated at 22,050-22,000," De added.

Advertisement

Buying was visible across sectors as ten of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Oil & Gas index’s over 2 per cent gain. IT, metal, pharma, consumer durables, PSU bank and real estate shares also witnessed buying interest.

On the flipside, select private banking and financial services saw selling pressure.

Advertisement

Broader markets bounced back strongly after facing worst day in over two years in the previous session as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 2.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 2.5 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Larsen & Toubro shares ended nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 3,527 after its Hydrocarbon vertical, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, secured an onshore gas pipeline project worth in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore, from a Middle Eastern client, the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56 inches pipelines, complete with associated scraper receivers, launchers, and mainline isolation valve (MLIV) stations, running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

Adani Enterprises was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6.15 per cent to close at Rs 3,085. Adani Ports, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Coal India, Wipro and Bharti Airtel also rose between 2-5 per cent.

Advertisement

On the flipside, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,722 shares ended higher while 1,153 closed lower on the BSE.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a few seconds ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

a few seconds ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

2 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

2 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

4 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

6 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

6 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

11 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

13 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

17 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

19 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

21 minutes ago
Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj's New Film

22 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

25 minutes ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah

BJP’s Foolproof Strategy

26 minutes ago
Robyn Bernard

Robyn Bernard Dies At 64

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo