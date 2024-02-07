Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were on a recovery mode today after a major dip during the past week. Nifty gained as much as 1.92 per cent during intraday today, despite mixed global cues. Sensex closed 1,240.90 points higher at 71,941.57 and Nifty 50 closed 385 points higher at 21,737.60.

All the broad market indices ended on a positive note today, with India VIX gaining as much as 13.09 per cent. Nifty Midcap Select rose 2.52 per cent closely followed by Nifty Midcap50, which rose 2.29 per cent. Coming to sectoral indices, except for Nifty FMCG which fell -0.14 per cent, all other indices ended in green today, with Nifty Oil & Gas gaining as much as 5.18 after oil companies said that the Red Sea crisis is not having a significant impact on their supplies.

"Indian equity markets rose sharply today on the back of great expectations from the upcoming budget and strong cue from other Asian markets. Private sector banks in particular have driven the market rally as DII's continue value picking at current levels. We believe that the volatility will continue in the coming days as the results season unfolds. The market will also be keenly looking at the upcoming FED meet to see any change in body language, inflation expectations and rate cut cues"," said Manish Jain, Head - Fund Management, Centrum.

Geojit Financial Services' Vinod Nair said that, “The domestic market underwent an upturn as the recent selloff and positive Asian peers provided an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks. Despite premium valuations, confidence is upheld among investors due to the optimistic environment surrounding the interim budget and recent set of results aligning with forecasts.”

“Globally, the upcoming FED policy stands out as a crucial factor. While a rate cut by the FOMC is unlikely, investors will eagerly monitor their commentary to get cues on future rate paths,” Nair added.

Sensex top gainers

Reliance: 6.86 per cent

Tata Motors: 3.62 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 3.4 per cent

L&T: 3.22 per cent

Kotak Bank: 3.18 per cent

Nifty top gainers

ONGC: 8.89 per cent

Reliance: 6.80 per cent

Coal India: 6.2 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 5.79 per cent

Adani Ports: 4.20 per cent

BPCL: 3.92 per cent

Sensex top losers

ITC: -1.20 per cent

Infosys: -0.89 per cent

TechM: -0.53 per cent

JSW Steel: -0.48 per cent

TCS: -0.18 per cent

Nifty top losers

Cipla: -2.05 per cent

ITC: -1.53 per cent

Infosys: -1.08 per cent

LTIM: -0.78 per cent

TechM: -0.43 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -0.43 per cent