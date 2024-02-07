Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened the week on a positive note, driven by gains in ONGC, Reliance, Adani Enterprises, and Coal India among others. Sensex surged as much as 1,110.4 points or 1.57 per cent to an intraday high of 71,811.07 and Nifty 50 surged 345 points to an intraday high of 21,697.45 as of 1 pm, Monday, January 29.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surged 5.78 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,862.60 apiece on the NSE today. The share price of RIL has crossed the Rs 2,850 mark for the first time. The market cap of Reliance Industries has crossed 19 lakh crore.

Nifty faced a significant downturn in the past week, particularly impacting the Bank Nifty, which recorded a 2.59 per cent decline. The return of bearish trends signals a potential market siege.

"A distinct disparity emerges between the optimism on Wall Street, with impressive gains in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, and the struggles on Dalal Street, where bears dominate. Positive catalysts for Wall Street include a growing US economy, easing inflation rates, and a thriving AI revolution. Conversely, Dalal Street grapples with surging WTI Crude oil prices and foreign institutional investors in a selling spree," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"As all eyes turn to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget presentation, the market awaits cues for the economic blueprint and its potential to elevate India to a top-three global economic power by 2030", Tapse added.

Tapse also said that technical analysis on Nifty suggests critical support at 21,137 and resistance at 21,757. Today's focus is on Q3 corporate earnings, and preferred trades include buying Nifty and Bank Nifty at specified levels.