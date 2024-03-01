Advertisement

Sensex, Nifty at record highs: The Indian equity benchmarks gave a big thumbs up to December quarter (Q3) gross domestic product (GDP) data released post market hours on Thursday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index rose as much as 356 points to hit record high of 22,339.40 and the 30-share Sensex climbed 1,222 points to hit an all-time high of 73,722.71.

Here are 10 things to know about Friday’s surge:

India's economy remained the fastest growing major economy of the world rising at 8.4 per cent in December quarter surpassing estimates and reiterating investor confidence in India's growth story, analysts said. "Another stellar quarter of healthy growth prints has been underpinned by strong manufacturing and steady services. Expenditure-side estimates depict healthy gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) and tepid private consumption growth, while government consumption slowed massively. The wide divergence between higher investment vs. lower consumption and moderate exports has been the key highlight of the past year," brokerage firm Emkay said in a note. The collective market capitalisation of all NSE-listed companies surged to $4.64 trillion. Eight Nifty 50 stocks hit new all-time highs on Friday. So far this year, 18 other Nifty 50 stocks have also reached their highest recorded values. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers also added to the bullish sentiment on Dalal Street as FIIs bought shares worth Rs 3,568.11 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 230 crore, data from stock exchange showed. Buying was visible across sectors as nine of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty Metal index's over 2.5 per cent gain. Nifty Private Bank, Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices also rose around 1.5 per cent each. Broader markets were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.43 per cent. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the top movers in the Sensex. They collectively added over 500 points gain towards Sensex. Tata Steel was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.44 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 148. JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, Titan, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki also rose between 2-4 per cent. On the flipside, Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals, LTI Mindtree, Sin Pharma, Cipla and Infosys were among the notable losers. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,460 shares were trading higher while 1,258 were declining on the BSE.

