Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Sensex surges 690 points in highly volatile session, Nifty ends above 21,450

Sensex ended 689.77 points higher at 71,060.31 and Nifty ended 227.10 points higher at 21,465.90.

Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, closed Wednesday, January 24, on a positive note amid mixed cues from global markets. Sensex ended 689.77 points higher at 71,060.31 and Nifty ended 227.10 points higher at 21,465.90.

All the broad market indices except for India VIX ended in green today, with Nifty Midcap 50 rising as much as 2.37 per cent. Nifty Midcap Select rose 2.07 per cent followed by Nifty Microcap 250 which rose 1.79 per cent. Nifty Media is the biggest gainer in sectoral indices with a surge of 3.06 per cent. It was closely followed by Nifty Metal at 2.96 per cent, Nifty Oil & Gas at 2.02 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank at 1.99 per cent.

Sensex top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 3.88 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 3.62 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 3.49 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 3.23 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 3.09 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Bajaj Finance: -0.17 per cent
  • TCS: -0.36 per cent
  • Asian Paint: -1.91 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -2.62 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -2.94 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Hindalco: 4.68 per cent
  • Dr Reddy: 3.82 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 3.73 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 3.69 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 3.49 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 3.26 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • ICICI Bank: -2.99 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -2.72 per cent
  • Asian Paint: -1.73 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -1.22 per cent
  • Hero Motocorp: -0.58 per cent
  • LTIM: -0.42 per cent

“In terms of global events, there was a standout speech by Gita Gopinath of IMF to not be very optimistic about aggressive rate cuts by the FED in 2024, at a time when consumer inflation in the US remains much higher than the FED target of 2 per cent . FII continued to be sellers in the market this week. We expect the domestic and FPI volumes to remain tepid during the truncated week, as most long-only investors stay defensive and wait for clear trading trends to emerge in the last week of January. The coming week will also be event-heavy with multiple results and the interim budget on Thursday, ” said Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head - Business Development, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services.
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

