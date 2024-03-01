Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Sensex zooms 1,245 points, Nifty ends at record high on Q3 GDP boost

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.62% higher at 22,338.75 and the broader BSE Sensex closed 1.72% higher at 73,745.35 on Friday.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed the trading week on record high in the backdrop of strong Q3 GDP growth revealed by the government on Thursday after market hours. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.62 per cent higher at 22,338.75 and the broader BSE Sensex closed 1.72 per cent higher at 73,745.35 on Friday, March 1, 2024. During the intraday trade, Nifty rose as much as 22,353.30 to touch a fresh all-time high and BSE Sensex touched a record high of 73,819.21.

All the broad market indices ended in green today. Nifty Metal led sectoral indices with a surge of 3.62 per cent, closely followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank which gained 2.53 per cent each. Nifty Media led the drag with a dip of 1.47 per cent followed by Nifty Healthcare index, which fell 1.38 per cent.

Advertisement

“Better than expected Q3FY24 GDP and ease in US inflation added buoyancy in both domestic and global markets. As the general election draws closer, stellar economic growth data raised confidence among investors for a pre-election rally. On the global front, in-line US personal consumption expenditure data and benign Eurozone inflation will influence global central banks to take a dovish view on interest rates,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 6.46 per cent
  • JSW Steel: 4.46 per cent
  • L&T: 4.39 per cent
  • Titan: 3.63 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 3.44 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 3.18 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • HCL Tech: -1.36 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.19 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -1.11 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -0.36 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 6.89 per cent
  • L&T: 4.35 per cent
  • JSW Steel: 4.31 per cent
  • Titan: 3.77 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 3.33 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Dr Reddy: -3.65 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.20 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -1.05 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -1.00 per cent
  • Britannia: -0.95 per cent
  • Cipla: -0.90 per cent
     
Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    10 minutes ago

  4. IPS Tejinder Singh Appointed DIG For Rajouri-Poonch Range

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Meta's News Funding Cuts Ignite Conflict with Australian Government

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo