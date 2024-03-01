Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed the trading week on record high in the backdrop of strong Q3 GDP growth revealed by the government on Thursday after market hours. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.62 per cent higher at 22,338.75 and the broader BSE Sensex closed 1.72 per cent higher at 73,745.35 on Friday, March 1, 2024. During the intraday trade, Nifty rose as much as 22,353.30 to touch a fresh all-time high and BSE Sensex touched a record high of 73,819.21.

All the broad market indices ended in green today. Nifty Metal led sectoral indices with a surge of 3.62 per cent, closely followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank which gained 2.53 per cent each. Nifty Media led the drag with a dip of 1.47 per cent followed by Nifty Healthcare index, which fell 1.38 per cent.

“Better than expected Q3FY24 GDP and ease in US inflation added buoyancy in both domestic and global markets. As the general election draws closer, stellar economic growth data raised confidence among investors for a pre-election rally. On the global front, in-line US personal consumption expenditure data and benign Eurozone inflation will influence global central banks to take a dovish view on interest rates,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex top gainers

Tata Steel: 6.46 per cent

JSW Steel: 4.46 per cent

L&T: 4.39 per cent

Titan: 3.63 per cent

IndusIndBank: 3.44 per cent

ICICI Bank: 3.18 per cent

Sensex top losers

HCL Tech: -1.36 per cent

Infosys: -1.19 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.11 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.36 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Tata Steel: 6.89 per cent

L&T: 4.35 per cent

JSW Steel: 4.31 per cent

Titan: 3.77 per cent

IndusIndBank: 3.33 per cent

Nifty top losers

Dr Reddy: -3.65 per cent

Infosys: -1.20 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.05 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.00 per cent

Britannia: -0.95 per cent

Cipla: -0.90 per cent

