Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Shares open lower as Fed-driven global rally hits a pause

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.28% to 22,035.55, while the BSE Sensex trimmed 0.38% to 72,558.68, as of 11:00 am.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • 2 min read
Shares open lower: Equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday, as investors opted to lock in profits following a week of gains, mirroring a trend seen in Asian markets. The retreat comes as the global rally fueled by optimism surrounding the US interest rate outlook temporarily halts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.28 per cent to 22,035.55, while the BSE Sensex trimmed 0.38 per cent to 72,558.68, as of 11:00 am.

Asian markets also reversed early gains, with the MSCI ex-Japan index edging up by 0.3 per cent after experiencing a 1.1 per cent decline over the last two sessions. This adjustment follows Wall Street's overnight close in the red, capping what had been the best week of 2024 thus far.

Investors are closely monitoring US inflation data scheduled for later in the week, contributing to the cautious sentiment in global markets. The pause in the Federal Reserve-driven rally has prompted profit-taking activities among investors.

Despite concerns about inflated valuations in small- and mid-cap stocks, India's blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, posted modest gains of about 0.3 per cent each last week. However, smalland mid-cap segments added approximately 1.4 per cent each, defying valuation worries.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, suggested that large-cap stocks are poised to outperform in the medium term amid persisting concerns over inflated valuations in other segments.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 3,310 crore (~ $397 million) on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors net bought Rs 3,765 crore worth of stocks.

Stocks to Watch

  • Ultratech Cement: The company commissioned 1 Mtpa brownfield cement capacity at its Uttarakhand unit.
  • Hindustan Aeronautics: Received an order worth 1.94 billion rupees from the Guyana Defence Force.
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Signed a contract worth 264.5 million rupees with India's Ministry of External Affairs for a fast patrol vessel.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Entered into a license agreement with Pharmazz to commercialize the first-in-class drug Centhaquine in India, used as a resuscitative agent for hypovolemic shock.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

