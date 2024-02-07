English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Shares retreat from record highs as financials, IT sectors face decline

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 0.69 per cent to 21,422 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.72 per cent to 70,986.84, as of 10:38 am.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Republic
Shares retreat from record highs: The shares dropped on Thursday, primarily impacted by HDFC Bank and weaker information technology (IT) stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 0.69 per cent to 21,422 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.72 per cent to 70,986.84, as of 10:38 am. 

“The global scenario remained subdued, exacerbated by elevated US treasury yields reaching a 5-week high, deepening investor pessimism. This led to a third consecutive day of market declines, with the BSE Sensex falling by 0.81 percent to 70,918.07, and the NSE Nifty 50 experiencing a 0.91 percent drop to 21,374.95,” said  Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online.

Both indices retreated approximately 3.5 per cent from the record highs observed on Tuesday.

Financial services recorded a 1 per cent decline, with HDFC Bank losing 2.5 per cent, extending its losses from Wednesday's worst session in over three years. The IT index fell by 2 per cent, led by an 11.4 per cent decline in LTIMindtree, which missed profit estimates for the December quarter due to weak demand and furloughs.

The pressure on IT companies intensified with strong US retail sales data for December, reducing expectations of an early rate cut. 

IT firms heavily rely on the US for a major portion of their revenue. The likelihood of a 25 basis points rate cut in March decreased to 59.6 per cent, down from 63.1 per cent the previous day, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Negative factors such as concerns about interest rates in the US and apprehensions in the financial sector are impacting market sentiment, noted Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities. Small- and mid-cap stocks, which are more domestically focused, also saw declines, with losses of 1.25 per cent and 1.75 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance witnessed a 6.5 per cent decline after reporting a decrease in new business margins in the December quarter. 

State-owned NHPC fell by 5.5 per cent after the government proposed to sell up to a 3.5 per cent stake in the power generator through an offer for sale, with the floor price set at 66 rupees, nearly a 10 per cent discount to Wednesday's close.

However, Aarti Industries gained about 5 per cent after securing a supply contract worth 60 billion rupees ($721.4 million) with a multinational conglomerate.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

