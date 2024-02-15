Advertisement

Siemens in focus: Automation giant Siemens' first-quarter fiscal year 2024 results have exceeded expectations, displaying a robust 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue and a 9 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT), supported by resilient performance in its mobility, smart infrastructure, and digital industry segments, analysts said.

Despite encountering flat earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the company displayed solid execution in key areas.

The energy segment, however, experienced stagnant revenue growth during the quarter, contributing to a 140 basis points (bps) contraction in gross margin, primarily attributed to increased costs within the mobility segment, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Comparatively, EBITDA margin stood at 12.4 per cent in Q1FY24, down from 14.9 per cent in the same period last year, partly due to favourable forex gains in the prior year worth Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, order inflows for the quarter surged 10 per cent annually to Rs 5,970 crore, buoyed by the energy segment, while digital industry segment inflows were impacted by destocking. As of the end of Q1FY24, the company's order book totaled Rs 46,700 crore.

Siemens remains optimistic about growth prospects, anticipating increased government spending on infrastructure projects such as railways, roads, and energy, coupled with private investments across various sectors including pharma, data centres, automotive, electronics, metals, intra-logistics, chemicals, water, and cement.

Across its segments, Siemens saw healthy growth in smart infrastructure, mobility, and digital industry segments. Notably, the energy segment, while experiencing a slight decline in revenue, anticipates favourable trends in renewable energy integration, transmission network expansion, and modernization efforts.

The automation company's strategic investments, including a capex of Rs 416 crore for capacity expansions in power transformers and vacuum interrupters, reflect its commitment to meeting growing demand.

The company is well-positioned to capitalise on expanding market opportunities, including the production-linked incentive-led spending, data centre market, rail segment, and transmission-led investments, which are expected to drive its growth trajectory over the next few years, brokerage firm highlighted.

Financially, Siemens projects a revenue, EBITDA, and PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent, 19 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over financial year 2023-2026 (FY23-26). Despite its increased reliance on traded goods in the digital industry segment, the company anticipates sustained growth, albeit with some limitations on margin improvements.

Considering its strong performance and optimistic outlook, Motilal Oswal analysts reiterate a ‘buy’ rating for Siemens, with a revised target price of Rs 4,950 per share.

The stocks of Siemens settled 1.52 per cent higher at Rs 4,389.20 per share, on Wednesday, February 14.