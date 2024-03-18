Advertisement

Smallcap- stocks: Small-cap stocks have witnessed a downturn following warnings from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the disclosure of stress test results by top asset managers.

SEBI's Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, raised concerns about potential bubbles in small-cap shares after witnessing a staggering surge in 2023. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index soared by an impressive 55 per cent while the Nifty Midcap 100 index surged by 45 per cent during the same period. These unprecedented gains led to worries over stretched valuations and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

SEBI's directive for mutual funds to disclose stress test results from March 15 further fuelled apprehensions about the liquidity and stability of small- and mid-cap stocks. The stress test results unveiled potential delays in exiting a quarter of small-cap portfolios, ranging from two to 30 days, significantly longer than the usual timeframe of two to three days. Similarly, mid-cap portfolios indicated shorter exit periods, taking between one to 17 days.

This disclosure frenzy, initiated by market regulators to caution against market froth, has already seen participation from 14 out of 45 mutual fund houses ahead of the regulatory deadline. The subsequent market response was swift, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices witnessing declines of 4.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, following SEBI's warnings.

The recent rout comes after a remarkable bull run that added over Rs 19 lakh crore in value to the small-cap gauge since March last year, fuelled by robust earnings and relentless flows from retail investors. Despite rich valuations, market observers note that such episodes of tumult are not uncommon in bull markets and often prompt a shift towards quality investments.

As the small-cap segment grapples with liquidity concerns and regulatory scrutiny, investors are closely monitoring developments and adjusting their strategies amidst the evolving market dynamics. SEBI's proactive measures and the industry's response to stress test disclosures will likely shape investor sentiment and market performance in the coming weeks, analysts said.

