×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Small-cap stocks plunge amid SEBI warning, stress test results

SEBI's Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, raised concerns about potential bubbles in small-cap shares after witnessing a staggering surge in 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index soared by 55 per cent | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Smallcap- stocks: Small-cap stocks have witnessed a downturn following warnings from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the disclosure of stress test results by top asset managers.

SEBI's Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, raised concerns about potential bubbles in small-cap shares after witnessing a staggering surge in 2023. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index soared by an impressive 55 per cent while the Nifty Midcap 100 index surged by 45 per cent during the same period. These unprecedented gains led to worries over stretched valuations and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

Advertisement

SEBI's directive for mutual funds to disclose stress test results from March 15 further fuelled apprehensions about the liquidity and stability of small- and mid-cap stocks. The stress test results unveiled potential delays in exiting a quarter of small-cap portfolios, ranging from two to 30 days, significantly longer than the usual timeframe of two to three days. Similarly, mid-cap portfolios indicated shorter exit periods, taking between one to 17 days.

This disclosure frenzy, initiated by market regulators to caution against market froth, has already seen participation from 14 out of 45 mutual fund houses ahead of the regulatory deadline. The subsequent market response was swift, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices witnessing declines of 4.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, following SEBI's warnings.

Advertisement

The recent rout comes after a remarkable bull run that added over Rs 19 lakh crore in value to the small-cap gauge since March last year, fuelled by robust earnings and relentless flows from retail investors. Despite rich valuations, market observers note that such episodes of tumult are not uncommon in bull markets and often prompt a shift towards quality investments.

As the small-cap segment grapples with liquidity concerns and regulatory scrutiny, investors are closely monitoring developments and adjusting their strategies amidst the evolving market dynamics. SEBI's proactive measures and the industry's response to stress test disclosures will likely shape investor sentiment and market performance in the coming weeks, analysts said.
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

6 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

6 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

8 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

8 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

11 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

12 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

12 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

14 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

14 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

14 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

15 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

16 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo