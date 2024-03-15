Advertisement

Amid regulatory apprehensions regarding market 'froth' and suggestions for curbing lump sum investments by mutual funds, small- and mid-cap share indexes have collectively witnessed a staggering loss of approximately Rs 5.8 lakh crore ($70 billion) in market value this week.

The downturn marks the worst week for these stocks in 15 months, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated stress tests for mutual funds to evaluate their resilience to sudden redemption pressures.

The stress test results revealed a significant disparity in the timeframe required by mutual funds to liquidate their portfolios, further raising concerns surrounding market stability.

In a remarkable rally that commenced nearly a year ago, the Nifty small-cap 100 index almost doubled in value, while the mid-cap index surged approximately 60 per cent, reaching record highs in February and significantly outperforming the blue-chip indexes.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, commented on the market's valuation, stating that "the broader market valuations are unsustainable, and some pockets are frothy," even in the absence of stress tests.

Addressing the soaring inflows into small- and mid-cap funds, the Association for Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has urged its members to exercise caution and moderate inflows to shield investors from potential large outflows that could precipitate a market crash.

Despite the recent correction, analysts at Kotak Institutional Securities caution that these stocks remain at lofty valuations, suggesting that "many low-quality stocks may still have a long way to fall."

However, recent data from AMFI for February indicated that small-cap stocks continue to attract substantial inflows, surpassing mid- and large-cap funds for the 17th consecutive month, despite concerns over valuations.

(With Reuters inputs)

