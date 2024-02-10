English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Sobha achieves record quarterly bookings, eyes expansion

The Bengaluru-based reported its highest-ever quarterly bookings of Rs 1,950 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24).

Tanmay Tiwary
Sobha
Sobha | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sobha in focus: Real estate developer Sobha continues to exhibit robust growth momentum, driven by a compelling response to its recent project launches. The company's December quarter (Q3FY24) results underscore its resilience and strategic initiatives in capturing market demand effectively, analysts noted. 

The Bengaluru-based company reported its highest-ever quarterly bookings of Rs 1,950 crore in the December quarter, aligning closely with market estimates. This represents a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

Advertisement

For the first nine months of financial year 2024 (FY24), bookings soared 37 per cent annually to Rs 5,100 crore. The surge in bookings was fuelled by the launch of 3.8 million square feet (msf) across two projects, contributing to a total volume of 1.7 msf for the quarter and 4.2 msf for the nine-month period, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said. 

Notably, Sobha achieved highest-ever sales of Rs 1,500 crore in Bengaluru, which constituted 77 per cent of total sales.

Advertisement

While revenue witnessed a 21 per cent year-on-year decline to Rs 680 crore, attributed to the real estate segment's 23 per cent decrease, the company sustained its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 70 lakh, albeit with a 17 per cent year-on-year decline. 

Notably, the earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) margin for the real estate vertical improved sequentially to 20 per cent, underscoring operational efficiency despite market challenges, the brokerage firm highlighted.

Advertisement

The real estate firm’s management remains optimistic about future prospects, aiming to launch 3 msf in the fourth quarter of FY24, with plans to launch 17 msf by the end of financial year 2025 (FY25).

Moreover, the company is strategically focused on expanding its footprint beyond Bengaluru, targeting growth in the NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad regions.

Advertisement

To support its expansion plans, Sobha initiated a rights issue, with promoter participation indicating confidence in the company's trajectory. The proceeds from the rights issue will be instrumental in augmenting presence in key markets and leveraging growth opportunities.

However, management anticipates increased construction outflows in the near term, potentially impacting net free cash flow generation. Despite this, the company's commitment to unlocking its land reserves and exploring growth avenues bodes well for future performance.

Advertisement

Sobha's current market price reflects a 25-40 per cent discount to its comparable peers, trading at 6.5 times financial year 2025 enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (FY25E EV/EBITDA).

Considering the company's vast land reserves and anticipated profitability improvements, Motilal Oswal analysts maintain a bullish outlook, reiterating a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,700, implying a 19 per cent upside potential.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sobha's strategic initiatives, robust bookings, and expansion plans position it favourably for sustained growth in the dynamic real estate landscape.

The shares of Sobha settled 1.08 per cent lower at Rs1,414.30 per share on Friday, February 9, 2024 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World31 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement