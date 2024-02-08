English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

South Korean shares cut gains after Samsung Elec drops on profit warning

Chipmaker major Samsung Electronics was down 0.65 per cent after its fourth-quarter profit likely dropped 35 per cent.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.28% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.52%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.26%.
Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.28% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.52%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.26%. | Image:Pexels
Weaker profits for chipmaker: South Korean shares erased a majority of early gains on Tuesday after Samsung Electronics shares fell on the back of weaker-than-expected profit. 

Chipmaker major Samsung Electronics was down 0.65 per cent, erasing as many as 1.57 per cent of early gains after its fourth-quarter profit likely dropped 35 per cent, much worse than analysts expectations.

The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. Benchmark KOSPI, which opened the session more than 1 per cent higher, was up 0.25 per cent only, or by 6.53 points at 2,574.35 as of 0202 GMT.

Korean semiconductor peer SK Hynix, on the other hand, gained 2.06 per cent, tracking the overnight jump of 3.3 per cent in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

The Bank of Korea will likely keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.50 per cent for its eighth consecutive meeting on Thursday this week, as inflation eases. The policy rate will continue until the third quarter at least, despite some concerns around financial stability according to a Reuters poll.

Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao rose 1.55 per cent and 2.80 per cent respectively among the other index heavyweights.

As many as 546 shares advanced, while 309 declined out of the total 937 traded issues. 

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 4.6 billion won ($3.51 million) on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,310.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform at 0.41 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,316.0.

March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 104.93 in the money and debt markets.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.265 per cent while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.330 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

