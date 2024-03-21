Advertisement

South Korean stock market: South Korean shares surged more than 2 per cent on Thursday, marking their most substantial daily gain in seven weeks, as investors reacted positively to signals from the US Federal Reserve indicating it would pursue three interest rate cuts this year. Alongside the stock market rally, the Korean won strengthened against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield saw a decline.

The benchmark KOSPI index rose by 64.72 points, or 2.41 per cent, reaching 2,754.86 by 06:30 GMT, marking the most significant daily increase since February 2.

Among the key players in the market, chipmaker Samsung Electronics witnessed a rise of 3.12 per cent, while its peer SK Hynix saw an 8.63 per cent gain. This rally came on the heels of an optimistic forecast by memory chip maker Micron Technology, which projected third-quarter revenue above estimates, citing a surge in artificial intelligence adoption.

Hyundai Motor recorded a 4.56 per cent increase, and its sister company, Kia Corp remained stable. Meanwhile, search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao observed gains of 0.71 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's reassurance on Wednesday about the central bank's commitment to three rate cuts this year, coupled with affirmations of continued solid economic growth, bolstered investor sentiment. Powell emphasised that recent high inflation readings hadn't altered the trajectory of easing price pressures in the US

Adding to the positive sentiment, South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of March surged by 11.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the customs agency.

Out of a total of 933 traded issues, 655 shares saw an uptick, while 219 declined during Thursday's trading session.

The South Korean won saw an uptick on the onshore settlement platform, quoted at 1,322.4 per dollar, marking a 1.32 per cent increase from its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,323.1 per dollar, showing a 0.5 per cent increase for the day. Meanwhile, in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,320.8.

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds saw a rise of 0.16 point to 104.81. The three-year Korean treasury bond yield, considered the most liquid, fell by 6.9 basis points to 3.314 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 4.4 basis points to 3.415 per cent.



(With Reuters inputs.)