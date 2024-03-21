×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:53 IST

South Korean stocks posts best day in seven weeks following Fed's rate cut assurance

Among the key players in the market, chipmaker Samsung Electronics witnessed a rise of 3.12%, while its peer SK Hynix saw an 8.63% gain.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean stock market: South Korean shares surged more than 2 per cent on Thursday, marking their most substantial daily gain in seven weeks, as investors reacted positively to signals from the US Federal Reserve indicating it would pursue three interest rate cuts this year. Alongside the stock market rally, the Korean won strengthened against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield saw a decline.

The benchmark KOSPI index rose by 64.72 points, or 2.41 per cent, reaching 2,754.86 by 06:30 GMT, marking the most significant daily increase since February 2.

Advertisement

Among the key players in the market, chipmaker Samsung Electronics witnessed a rise of 3.12 per cent, while its peer SK Hynix saw an 8.63 per cent gain. This rally came on the heels of an optimistic forecast by memory chip maker Micron Technology, which projected third-quarter revenue above estimates, citing a surge in artificial intelligence adoption.

Hyundai Motor recorded a 4.56 per cent increase, and its sister company, Kia Corp remained stable. Meanwhile, search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao observed gains of 0.71 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's reassurance on Wednesday about the central bank's commitment to three rate cuts this year, coupled with affirmations of continued solid economic growth, bolstered investor sentiment. Powell emphasised that recent high inflation readings hadn't altered the trajectory of easing price pressures in the US

Adding to the positive sentiment, South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of March surged by 11.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the customs agency.

Advertisement

Out of a total of 933 traded issues, 655 shares saw an uptick, while 219 declined during Thursday's trading session.

The South Korean won saw an uptick on the onshore settlement platform, quoted at 1,322.4 per dollar, marking a 1.32 per cent increase from its previous close.

Advertisement

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,323.1 per dollar, showing a 0.5 per cent increase for the day. Meanwhile, in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,320.8.

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds saw a rise of 0.16 point to 104.81. The three-year Korean treasury bond yield, considered the most liquid, fell by 6.9 basis points to 3.314 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 4.4 basis points to 3.415 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

a few seconds ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a few seconds ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a few seconds ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

3 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

3 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

4 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

4 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

5 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

6 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

10 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

12 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

12 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

12 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo