S&P 500 in bull market: The S&P 500 achieved a historic high close on Friday, marking the first time in two years, propelled by a surge in chipmakers and leading technology stocks driven by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. This milestone confirmed that the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since reaching its low point on October 12, 2022, signalling the end of a bear market by one measure. The index experienced a notable 25 per cent decline between its record high close of 4,796.56 on January 3, 2022, and its low in October 2022.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose by 1.23 per cent, concluding the session at 4,839.81 points. The breakthrough above the key level of 4,800 is viewed as a positive sentiment indicator, according to Lisa Erickson, Head of Public Markets at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Leading the charge, Nvidia climbed 4.2 per cent, and Advanced Micro Devices rallied over 7 per cent, following server maker Super Micro Computer's optimistic second-quarter profit forecast, resulting in a 36 per cent surge in its shares. Nvidia's stock and AMD shares witnessed higher turnover than any other company on Wall Street, with $31 billion and $23 billion exchanged, respectively, according to LSEG data.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index soared 4 per cent to a record high, while the S&P 500 information technology sector index jumped more than 2 per cent to record highs. Microsoft and Apple, the world's two most valuable companies, both experienced over a 1 per cent increase.

Chipmaker stocks have seen gains since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported booming demand for high-end chips used in AI.

The Nasdaq rose by 1.70 per cent to 15,310.97 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.05 per cent to 37,863.80 points.

Volume on US exchanges was notably high at 12.3 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 11.5 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

Investors found encouragement in the University of Michigan's preliminary survey, indicating an improvement in consumer sentiment in January to its highest level since the summer of 2021.

However, concerns linger that the S&P 500's new record level may lose momentum if companies reporting quarterly results in the coming weeks fail to justify relatively high valuations. Notable upcoming reports include Netflix on Tuesday and Tesla on Wednesday.

Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, emphasized the sustainability of this new record level contingent on earnings meeting expectations. Any indication that the market has overreached or if guidance from companies does not align with bullish sentiment could pose a risk.

In individual stock movements, Travelers Cos surged 6.7 per cent after the insurer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled. State Street advanced 2.1 per cent following record net inflows in its Global Advisors unit during the fourth quarter. Spirit Airlines rebounded 17 per cent amid concerns over debt refinancing, and iRobot slumped almost 27 per cent after reports of the EU competition watchdog planning to block Amazon's $1.4-billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 by a 2.9-to-one ratio. The S&P 500 recorded 60 new highs and 3 new lows, while the Nasdaq reported 97 new highs and 191 new lows.

(With Reuters inputs)