Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge up ahead of Fed meeting and AI conference

A hawkish stance from the Fed during its policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday, could exert further pressure on soaring shares.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Stock market futures: Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where it is expected to maintain borrowing costs and offer insights into its monetary policy trajectory for the year.

Last week's inflation data, which surpassed expectations, prompted investors to reassess the timing and magnitude of potential rate cuts this year. Traders have scaled back their bets on a June rate cut, with probabilities dropping to 57 per cent from 71 per cent a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Despite this, Wall Street notched new all-time highs in March, driven by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) before experiencing a slight pullback last week.

A hawkish stance from the Fed during its policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday, could exert further pressure on soaring shares.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, commented, "While the recent pullback in tech stocks may follow fears that the market has run too far and portfolios are too concentrated, we believe investors can find compelling diversification opportunities through the next AI leaders."

Investor attention is also directed towards chipmaker Nvidia's GTC developer conference from March 18 to 21, where AI-related announcements are anticipated. Nvidia shares rose 2.1 per cent in premarket trading, while peers such as Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices added 2.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

At 5:30 am ET, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.34 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 117.5 points, or 0.65 per cent.

Most megacap growth and technology shares also saw gains in premarket trading.

Alphabet surged 3.1 per cent following reports of discussions between Apple and Google to integrate Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone.

Tesla shares rose 3.3 per cent after the company announced plans to increase the price of its Model Y electric vehicles in some European countries.

US-listed shares of Xpeng climbed 7.0 per cent on announcements of launching a more affordable EV brand amid stiff price competition.

Conversely, Boeing shares fell 1.1 per cent following reports of a Federal grand jury in Seattle issuing a subpoena to the aerospace manufacturer over the Jan. 5 midair blowout.

(With Reuters inputs.)
Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

