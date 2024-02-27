Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Specialty chemical sector continues to face challenges amid demand recovery delay: Report

Deepak Nitrite Limited reported a steady Q3 EBITDA, buoyed by higher volumes in the phenolics business.

Tanmay Tiwary
Specialty Chemical Sector
Specialty Chemical Sector | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Specialty chemical sector in focus: The third quarter (Q3FY24) of the current financial year unfolded with a mix of challenges and cautious optimism for specialty chemical companies, painting a nuanced picture of the sector's trajectory, analysts said.

The specialty chemicals market has been growing exponentially, and the industry in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12 per cent from 2020 to 2025, according to a report by KPMG.

SRF Limited grappled with a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue dip in its chemicals business, primarily due to inventory rationalisation and pricing pressures in the refrigerant gas segment, brokerage firm Emkay said in a note.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Meanwhile, oversupply issues in the packaging films business added further strain, while the technical textiles business maintained relative stability.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited faced a 58 per cent year-on-year decline in December quarter (Q3) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), attributed to pricing and volume challenges in fluoropolymers and refrigerant gases.

Despite anticipating a better March quarter for fluoropolymers post-destocking, the company remains cautious amid ongoing market pressures, Emkay said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Nitrite Limited reported a steady Q3 EBITDA, buoyed by higher volumes in the phenolics business. 

However, subdued demand recovery in the advanced intermediates segment tempered overall performance, even as phenolics found stability amid favourable seasonal conditions.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Contrastingly, Aarti Industries Limited displayed resilience with a sequential improvement in Q3 EBITDA, driven by volume growth and operating leverage.

Despite headwinds in agro and pharma sectors, management maintains its EBITDA guidance, citing improved visibility and nascent signs of demand recovery, brokerage firm said.

However, Navin Fluorine International confronted challenges in Q3 revenue, stemming from delayed projects and inventory destocking. With major revisions in guidance, the company navigates uncertainties across its business landscape.

Meanwhile, Anupam Rasayan braces for a challenging second half of financial year 2024 (H2), marked by destocking impacts in agrochemicals, Emkay analysts said.

However, the company's strategic focus on scaling up its pharma and polymers business signals a proactive approach amid market headwinds, as it eyes a broad-based recovery from first half of financial year 2025 (H1FY25) onwards.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

