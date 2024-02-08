Advertisement

Aviation Stock: Shares of domestic carrier SpiceJet surged 3 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 67.35 per share after its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd inked a partnership agreement with Star Air.

Under the partnership agreement, the logistics division of SpiceJet will manage the belly space capacity in Star Air's fleet of 9 aircrafts, the company said.

In a separate regulatory filing, the company informed that its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday approved issuing Rs 31.83 crore shares at Rs 50 per share on a preferential basis.

The budget airline has also received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 2,250 crore, which was approved by the Board of Directors earlier.

The fresh capital raising will be done through the issuance of equity shares and warrants.

Image credit: SpiceJet

Under the first tranche, SpiceJet will utilise Rs 360 crore for payment of statutory obligations like tax deducted at source (TDS), goods and services tax (GST), provident funds (PF), Rs 285 crore for settlement with creditors for prevailing dues, Rs 355 crore by December 2024 for uplifting and ungrounding of fleet and new fleet acquisition, according to media reports.

For aviation turbine fuel expenses, Rs 140 crore will be earmarked, Rs 54.5 crore for employees and Rs 397 crore for usual corporate purposes, as per media reports. The proposal was put forth for voting by the shareholders of the company during its 39th AGM held on January 10.

The cash strapped airline will also issue 13 crore convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 50, as per the airline's fundraising plans.

As of 3:00 pm, shares of SpiceJet were trading 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 65.83.