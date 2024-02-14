Advertisement

SBI at record high: Shares of the country's largest lender State Bank of India rose as much as 4.95 per cent, posting their biggest single-day gain since March 3, 2023, to hit record high of Rs 748.40.

The sharp surge in the Mumbai-based lender came on the back of an overall rebound in public-sector undertaking (PSU) shares which fell in the previous sessions on account of profit booking.

State Bank of India was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares followed by Bharat Petroleum, ONGC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel.

State Bank of India earlier this month reported its December quarter earnings. SBI's net profit in third quarter of current financial year fell 35 per cent to Rs 9,164 crore weighed down by weighed down by higher pension costs and wage revisions.

The bank had reported net profit of Rs 14,205 crore in the same period last year.

Profit was hit by Rs 7,100 crore provision for wage revisions and pension costs, the bank said.

SBI’s net interest income – the difference between interest earned and interest paid – rose 5 per cent to Rs 39,816 crore. Net interest margins dipped by 35 basis points (bps) year-on-year and nine bps quarter-on-quarter to 3.34 per cent due to deposit repricing.

Most banks have reported a drop in net interest margins for the fiscal third quarter as deposits were repriced higher amid tight banking system liquidity conditions.

Its asset quality showed improvement as its gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advanced, came in at 2.42 per cent as against 2.54 per cent in the previous quarter.

SBI shares ended 3.98 per cent higher at Rs 741, outperforming the Sensex which closed 0.4 per cent higher.