Sterling takes a breather: Sterling recent data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a modest decline in bullish positions on the pound, marking the first reduction in eight weeks.

The shift suggests that speculators may be seeking new catalysts to inject fresh momentum into the currency.

The pound has showed resilience against the dollar in 2024, holding up better than other major currencies with only a marginal decline of around 0.2 per cent so far this year, trading at approximately $1.269.

Despite witnessing a rally from early February's lows, the pound has largely remained rangebound between $1.251 and $1.278 since the third week of December.

Notably, sterling volatility has hit a four-year low, reflecting a sense of investor complacency and the currency's stable performance amidst broader market volatility.

While the Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to cut interest rates later this year, market sentiment suggests that the rate cut may be less aggressive and occur later than previously expected.

The gap between the UK and other markets in terms of interest rate expectations has only modestly widened, with traders now foreseeing the BoE to deliver approximately 60 basis points of cuts this year, down from earlier expectations.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cuts have also been revised lower.

Despite being in a technical recession, Britain's economic data has not majorly influenced market sentiment, with recent readings suggesting a potentially shallow and short-lived downturn.

The upcoming Spring Budget by finance minister Jeremy Hunt is anticipated with caution, given the volatility triggered by previous fiscal announcements.

However, analysts at ING note that current market conditions differ from those during previous turbulent periods, indicating that the pound is less likely to witness major price swings.

The quieter environment has benefited sterling, with its status as a higher-yielding currency attracting carry traders, who borrow low-yielding currencies to invest in higher-yielding ones, a strategy that thrives in calmer market conditions.

Overall, amid subdued volatility and evolving rate expectations, the pound remains resilient, with no immediate major developments expected to sway its trajectory.

(With Reuters Inputs)