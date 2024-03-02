English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Stock market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates bullish start ahead of special market session

GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 60 points at 22,511.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image: Republic
Stock market LIVE: Nasdaq closes at record high, S&P above 5,100
Stock market LIVE: Moody's downgrades NYCB's long-term ratings to B3
Stock market LIVE: NYCB shares tumble 26% after 'material weakness' disclosure rattles investors
  • Listen to this article
8: 48 IST, March 2nd 2024

The Nasdaq achieved a record peak, marking a fresh all-time high, while the S&P 500 made history by closing above 5,100 points for the first time. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite surpassed its previous 2021 record, propelled by investor confidence in mega-cap technology stocks. These stocks were perceived as the optimal strategy to capitalize on the deceleration of inflation and the anticipated surge in artificial intelligence.

8: 42 IST, March 2nd 2024

Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday it has downgraded New York Community Bancorp's NYCB.N long-term issuer rating to B3 from Ba2.
 

8: 40 IST, March 2nd 2024

New York Community Bancorp shares plunged nearly 26% on Friday after it replaced its CEO, reported a fourth-quarter loss that was more than 10 times what it previously stated and said it found "material weaknesses" in internal controls related to a loan review.

8: 36 IST, March 2nd 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have jointly announced a special live trading session slated for today, March 2, 2024. This extraordinary session aims to test the efficacy of the market's disaster recovery system, ensuring its robustness in the face of potential emergencies. It's noteworthy that markets typically observe closure on Saturdays.

