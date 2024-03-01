Stock Market open tomorrow: BSE, NSE to conduct two live trading sessions

Advertisement

Stock Market on Saturday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced two special live trading sessions scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd. These sessions will ensure seamless market operations and data security under directives from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The first session will run from 9:15 am to 10:00 am, followed by a second session from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. All securities, including those with derivative products, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent during these sessions. Additionally, securities already subjected to a 2 per cent or lower price band will maintain their respective limits.

BSE and NSE’s special trading sessions will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase which will last 45 minutes while the second phase will be an hour long, concluding at 12:30 pm, according to the official notification.

During these sessions, futures contracts can fluctuate within a 5 per cent operating range to ensure market stability. Securities in the Future and Options (F&O) segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5 per cent, while those with a 2 per cent limit will retain their existing circuit limits.

Originally scheduled for January 20th, the special session was postponed due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Consequently, a full-fledged trading session was held on January 20th, and January 22nd was declared a holiday for stock markets.