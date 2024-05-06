Stock market to inch higher after positive cues from Asian markets

Advertisement

Stock market to recover: Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday, following positive sentiment in Asian markets, as softer-than-expected US jobs data renewed expectations of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The GIFT Nifty Gifc1 was trading at 22,678.50, indicating an opening above Friday's close of 22,475.85 for the NSE Nifty 50.NSEI.

Asian markets started on a positive note, benefiting from gains on Wall Street after the release of US jobs data, which eased concerns about prolonged high-interest rates.

The rebound in global risk sentiment was primarily driven by the weaker-than-expected April US job data, according to OCBC analysts.

Investor attention will be focused on the market reaction to the quarterly results of Indian jeweller Titan Company TITN.NS, which missed profit expectations due to higher discounts and gold prices.

Additionally, shares of Britannia Industries BRIT.NS will be in focus after the biscuit maker surpassed profit estimates for the fourth quarter.

Earnings reports from key constituents are scheduled for this week, including Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro, Cipla, and Dr Reddy's Labs, will also be closely watched by investors.

Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,392 crore ($286.74 million) on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 691 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch include Kotak Mahindra Bank, which reported fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations but noted that the central bank's order had impacted its franchise and reputation.

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration concluded its inspection at the company's Rajasthan facility with seven observations.

In addition, Paytm disclosed that President Bhavesh Gupta will resign from the company over the weekend.

(With Reuters inputs)

