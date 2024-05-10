Advertisement

Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened with a positive momentum with Sensex trading 145 points or 0.19 per cent higher and the Nifty 50 regaining the 22,000 mark with 0.23 per cent or 52 points upside.

As of 09:19 am on May 10, Sensex was trading at 72,457 up by 0.8 per cent and Nifty was trading at 21,987, up by 30 points.

The shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) which announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday post-market hours, were trading 17 points or 3 per cent up after the company missed street estimates. BPCL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,789.57 crore, a decline of 30 per cent from last year.

Other top performers of the market on market opening were NTPC which was trading 1.72 per cent up, Bajaj Auto (up by 1.62 per cent), ITC (up by 1.48 per cent), and Axis Bank (up by 1.26 per cent.)

On the other side, Insosys lost close to 1.5 per cent in the early trade becoming the top losers at the market opening. LTIMindtree (down by 0.88 per cent), Britannia (down by 0.82 per cent), TCS (down by 0.76 per cent), and Appolo Hospital (down by 0.6 per cent) were among the other top Nifty 50 losers at the market opening.

Both midcap and small stocks witnessed positive momentum in the early session with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices gaining 0.16 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively.

All sectoral indices of the National Stock Exchange were trading in green except the Nifty IT index which was being dragged down by market giants such as Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, and Wipro, all of them trading in red.