Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:53 IST
Stock market today: Sensex surges 1400 points, Nifty touches record high
The blue-chip Nifty 50 opened at 22,406.95 and touched a record high of 22,420.25 during early trade.
Special trading session: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened the first phase of Saturday's special trading session on a positive note amid strong investor sentiments following Q3 GDP data. Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange informed the public on Friday night regarding the special trading session on Saturday to test the efficacy of the market's disaster recovery system, ensuring its robustness in the face of potential emergencies.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 opened at 22,406.95 and touched a record high of 22,420.25 during early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 73,848.19 and touched an all-time high of 73,982.12 during early trade.
