Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Stocks slide as IT companies and Hindustan Unilever drag down markets

The Nifty 50 dropped 0.23% to 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4% to 71,423.65.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Stock market closed lower in Saturday's session, driven down by IT companies and Hindustan Unilever, but gains in financial institutions mitigated some of the losses. The Nifty 50 dropped 0.23 per cent to 21,571.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4 per cent to 71,423.65.

IT stocks declined by 1 per cent following a 6 per cent surge in the last two weeks on the back of better-than-expected earnings in the sector. Consumer stocks, including Hindustan Unilever, fell 1.2 per cent due to a smaller-than-expected profit increase.

On a positive note, the Nifty Bank index rose by 0.8 per cent, recovering from a 5 per cent decline in the past four sessions triggered by disappointing results from HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank, a major index heavyweight, rebounded by 0.6 per cent after a more than 12 per cent slump post its results. Kotak Mahindra Bank also saw a gain of 2.4 per cent, despite reporting quarterly profit below estimates.

Paytm, the digital payments firm, climbed 1.5 per cent after reporting operating profit for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by festive season-led sales. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and IDBI Bank saw significant increases of 10 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively, following robust quarterly results.

The stock market had initially planned to conduct two special sessions on Saturday to test a failsafe system for trading. The equity market will be closed on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra and a half-working day by the central government on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

