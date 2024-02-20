English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Strong IPO activity seen in 2024 amid strong economic growth: Report

The country's thriving economy, youthful demographic, and government emphasis on digitisation are expected to fuel surge in IPO activity in 2024.

Abhishek Vasudev
IPOs this week
IPOs this week | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

IPO market outlook: In the wake of a record-breaking year for initial public offerings (IPOs), analysts predict another robust period for primary share sales in 2024. According to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the country's thriving economy, youthful demographic, and government emphasis on digitisation are expected to fuel this surge in IPO activity.

In 2023, a staggering 243 companies made their debut on Indian bourses, marking the highest annual tally in at least six years, S&P Global Market Intelligence said. However, despite the impressive number of listings, the aggregate transaction value of IPOs witnessed a slight dip of over 9 per cent to $7.10 billion. The absence of major listings such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, which alone raised more than Rs 20,500 crore in 2022, contributed to this decline.

Advertisement

Raghu Narain, head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Natixis CIB, expressed optimism regarding the Indian IPO equity market for 2024. He stressed on India's status as a unique destination for sustainable growth, reflecting a trend that is mirrored in the IPO market.

Narain expects both small and large companies to leverage the capital markets in 2024, albeit with limited mega IPOs. Potential major deals are expected to emerge primarily from the technology and financial services sectors. Notably, in 2023, India's industrials sector led the IPO activity, closely followed by the consumer and technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Advertisement

Narain identified technology, healthcare, industrial technology, and consumer sectors as ripe for deal-making in 2024.

Several prominent companies have already unveiled plans to go public this year. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., an electric vehicle-maker, aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore in an IPO targeting a valuation of around $8 billion. Additionally, Brainbees Solutions Ltd., the operator of e-commerce platform FirstCry, and One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. are gearing up for IPOs, with the latter eyeing up to Rs 700 crore in funds.

Advertisement

Amid a slowdown in IPO activity in other major global markets, India emerged as a beacon of growth in 2023. Globally, the number of IPOs decreased by 15.8 per cent to 1,429, with the aggregate transaction value witnessing a sharp decline of 33.6 per cent.

A recent report by PwC highlighted India's prominence in the IPO landscape, with the country ranking third in terms of IPO proceeds in 2023. The report underscored India's maturing local markets and its National Stock Exchange's (NSE) ascent, surpassing Hong Kong in market capitalisation in November 2023, reaching nearly $4 trillion.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo