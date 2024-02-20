Advertisement

IPO market outlook: In the wake of a record-breaking year for initial public offerings (IPOs), analysts predict another robust period for primary share sales in 2024. According to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the country's thriving economy, youthful demographic, and government emphasis on digitisation are expected to fuel this surge in IPO activity.

In 2023, a staggering 243 companies made their debut on Indian bourses, marking the highest annual tally in at least six years, S&P Global Market Intelligence said. However, despite the impressive number of listings, the aggregate transaction value of IPOs witnessed a slight dip of over 9 per cent to $7.10 billion. The absence of major listings such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, which alone raised more than Rs 20,500 crore in 2022, contributed to this decline.

Raghu Narain, head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Natixis CIB, expressed optimism regarding the Indian IPO equity market for 2024. He stressed on India's status as a unique destination for sustainable growth, reflecting a trend that is mirrored in the IPO market.

Narain expects both small and large companies to leverage the capital markets in 2024, albeit with limited mega IPOs. Potential major deals are expected to emerge primarily from the technology and financial services sectors. Notably, in 2023, India's industrials sector led the IPO activity, closely followed by the consumer and technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Narain identified technology, healthcare, industrial technology, and consumer sectors as ripe for deal-making in 2024.

Several prominent companies have already unveiled plans to go public this year. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., an electric vehicle-maker, aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore in an IPO targeting a valuation of around $8 billion. Additionally, Brainbees Solutions Ltd., the operator of e-commerce platform FirstCry, and One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. are gearing up for IPOs, with the latter eyeing up to Rs 700 crore in funds.

Amid a slowdown in IPO activity in other major global markets, India emerged as a beacon of growth in 2023. Globally, the number of IPOs decreased by 15.8 per cent to 1,429, with the aggregate transaction value witnessing a sharp decline of 33.6 per cent.

A recent report by PwC highlighted India's prominence in the IPO landscape, with the country ranking third in terms of IPO proceeds in 2023. The report underscored India's maturing local markets and its National Stock Exchange's (NSE) ascent, surpassing Hong Kong in market capitalisation in November 2023, reaching nearly $4 trillion.