Updated March 8th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Sudha Murty owns Infosys shares worth Rs 5,600 crore
According to recent filings with the BSE, Murty's shareholding in Infosys comprises 3.45 crore shares.
- Business
- 2 min read
Sudha Murty the esteemed philanthropist and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President. The announcement comes alongside the revelation that Murty holds 0.93 per cent stake in Infosys, valued at approximately Rs 5,600 crore at current market price.
Murty, renowned for her contributions to social work, philanthropy, and literature, serves as the chairperson of the Murty Trust and boasts an impressive literary portfolio. Her latest accolade includes being awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, earlier this year, adding to her Padma Shri recognition in 2006.
According to recent filings with the BSE, Murty's shareholding in Infosys comprises 3.45 crore shares, underlining her presence in the company's ownership structure. In comparison, her husband Narayana Murthy holds 1.66 crore equity shares valued at Rs 2,691 crore.
The nomination of Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted her multifaceted contributions across various domains. He commended her nomination as a testament to the strength and potential of women, underscoring the pivotal role they play in shaping the nation's destiny.
In response, Sudha Murty expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister and the President for the opportunity to serve the nation in the esteemed Rajya Sabha.
Her nomination reflects a confluence of philanthropy, corporate influence, and political recognition, signifying the growing interplay between these spheres in India's socio-economic landscape.
(With PTI inputs)
Published March 8th, 2024 at 18:04 IST
