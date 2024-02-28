Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Supreme Court order leads to Patanjali Foods share decline

The decline comes following a SC decision that barred Patanjali Ayurved Limited from promoting its products with claims of curing diseases until further notice.

Tanmay Tiwary
Supreme Court
Supreme Court | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patanjali Foods share falls:  Shares of Patanjali Foods Limited dropped as much as 3.91 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,556.80 per share. The decline comes following a Supreme Court decision that barred Patanjali Ayurved Limited from promoting its products with claims of curing diseases until further notice.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “This refers to the latest observations of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, relating to the advertisements of ayurvedic medicines of Patanjali Ayurved Limited: The observations of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only.”

Advertisement

The Supreme Court's scrutiny extended to the entire country's concerns regarding the issue, prompting notices to be sent to Patanjali Ayurved Limited's MD Acharya Balkrishna, questioning why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the company.

Despite the Supreme Court's observations on its sister company, Patanjali Foods reassured in its exchange filing that its business and financial operations remain unaffected.

Advertisement

Notably, the shares climbed 71.24 per cent in 2023.

At 10:35 am, the company's shares were trading 1.87 per cent lower at Rs 1,589.85 per share.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World7 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    10 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo