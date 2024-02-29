English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Swan Energy raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP

The proceeds from the placement will primarily be used to modernise the recently acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering's shipyard at Pipavav.

Business Desk
Oil and Gas
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Swan Energy’s new funding: Swan Energy announced on Thursday that it successfully raised Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares, with each share priced at Rs 670. The placement garnered interest from qualified institutional investors, including Quant Mutual Fund, SBI Life, LIC, LIC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Infini Mutual Funds, SBI General Insurance, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Future Generali, Anand Rathi, as well as other domestic and foreign institutions and family offices, the company disclosed.

The proceeds from the placement will primarily be used to modernise the recently acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering's shipyard at Pipavav. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for project expansion and debt reduction.

Advertisement

Paresh Merchant, an executive director of Swan, underlined that assuming management control of Reliance Naval aligns with their vision to become a leading private player in the manufacture of defence, commercial, and oil and gas vessels. 

Swan plans to solidify its position as a key player in ship repairing and establish itself as a hub for global manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region. To accomplish these objectives, the company is undertaking comprehensive restructuring initiatives aimed at resuming yard operations expeditiously.

Advertisement

Swan Energy is a diversified company with interests spanning real estate, textiles, oil & gas, defence, commercial shipbuilding, and ship repairs. The issue was priced at Rs 670 per share, inclusive of a premium of Rs 669, as stated in the company's announcement.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Skin

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. Jennifer Lopez Performs In Rahul Mishra's Noir 'Raven' Cape

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Sorry, Daddy': Denied Entry For Exam, Class XI Student Ends Life

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Illionois Says 14th Amendment Bars Trump From 2024 Primary Ballot

    World15 minutes ago

  5. No TDS for Telcos on profits made by distributors: Supreme Court

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo