Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Swiss Temenos plunges over 25% after Hindenburg reveals short position

Hindenburg released the report on its website, detailing what it described as "hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities."

Business Desk
5 reasons behind stock market crash
Temenos shares witnessed extreme volatility. Representative image | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shares of Temenos, the Swiss software firm, plummeted by more than 25 per cent following revelations by Hindenburg Research regarding a short position it has taken against the company. The report, published on Thursday, alleged accounting irregularities within Temenos, sending shockwaves through the market.

Despite repeated attempts to reach out for comment, representatives from Temenos remained silent, declining to respond to inquiries via email and telephone.

Advertisement

As trading unfolded, Temenos shares witnessed extreme volatility, with trading halted multiple times. As of 6:04 pm the stock was down a staggering 27 per cent at 64.18 francs, marking one of its worst single-day percentage declines since 2012.

Hindenburg Research, led by founder Nathan Anderson, released the report on its website, detailing what it described as "hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities." The firm, established in 2017, specialises in forensic financial research, identifying companies where aggressive accounting practices or fraud may be present, subsequently taking short positions against these companies.

Advertisement

The allegations put forth by Hindenburg Research have cast a shadow over Temenos, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders alike. The rapid decline in stock value underscores the gravity of the situation, with market participants closely monitoring developments as the situation unfolds.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

3 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

3 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

3 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

19 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

19 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

19 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nokia, Dell ink partnership on private 5G, cloud networks

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Fans see Jadeja as the villain behind Sarfaraz's runout

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Bayern Munich beaten 1-0 at Lazio in 1st leg of Champions League last 16

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Mahima Recalls The Time When A Director Told Her 'Tumse Na Ho Payega'

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. UK growth alarm is best focused on the long term

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo