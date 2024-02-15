Advertisement

Shares of Temenos, the Swiss software firm, plummeted by more than 25 per cent following revelations by Hindenburg Research regarding a short position it has taken against the company. The report, published on Thursday, alleged accounting irregularities within Temenos, sending shockwaves through the market.

Despite repeated attempts to reach out for comment, representatives from Temenos remained silent, declining to respond to inquiries via email and telephone.

As trading unfolded, Temenos shares witnessed extreme volatility, with trading halted multiple times. As of 6:04 pm the stock was down a staggering 27 per cent at 64.18 francs, marking one of its worst single-day percentage declines since 2012.

Hindenburg Research, led by founder Nathan Anderson, released the report on its website, detailing what it described as "hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities." The firm, established in 2017, specialises in forensic financial research, identifying companies where aggressive accounting practices or fraud may be present, subsequently taking short positions against these companies.

The allegations put forth by Hindenburg Research have cast a shadow over Temenos, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders alike. The rapid decline in stock value underscores the gravity of the situation, with market participants closely monitoring developments as the situation unfolds.

(With Reuters inputs)