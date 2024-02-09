Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Tata Power Q3 profit rises marginally amid rising costs

The power transmission giant reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 953 crore, marking a modest uptick of 0.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Business Desk
Tata Power Renewable Energy Boosts Portfolio with 1.4 GW in Group Captive Projects in the Last 6 Months
Tata Power | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Power showed a marginal increase in third-quarter profit, as heightened expenses countered robust energy demand.

The power transmission giant reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 953 crore, marking a modest uptick of 0.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

However, the company faced challenges as higher costs for power purchase and raw materials eroded revenue growth, despite strong demand fuelled by industrial output.

Expenses surged by 3.7 per cent to Rs 14,254 crore, while revenue saw a proportional increase to Rs 14,651 crore.

Electricity generation experienced a notable 8.7 per cent year-on-year uptick during the October-December period, attributed to robust industrial demand. Peak average demand soared by 13.8 per cent to 218 gigawatts (GW), as highlighted by analysts at Investec in a recent note.

India's industrial output showed promising signs, with growth reaching its highest level in 16 months in October. The trend continued with a 2.4 per cent rise in November, with December data awaited.

The surge in demand had a predominantly positive impact on power firms, with Power Grid, JSW Energy, and Adani Power reporting increased profits. However, Torrent Power experienced a decline in profit due to elevated fuel costs.

Despite the optimistic performance, shares of Tata Power concluded the trading session down by 3.8 per cent, reflecting market sentiment ahead of the financial results.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

