Advertisement

Tata Power showed a marginal increase in third-quarter profit, as heightened expenses countered robust energy demand.

The power transmission giant reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 953 crore, marking a modest uptick of 0.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

However, the company faced challenges as higher costs for power purchase and raw materials eroded revenue growth, despite strong demand fuelled by industrial output.

Expenses surged by 3.7 per cent to Rs 14,254 crore, while revenue saw a proportional increase to Rs 14,651 crore.

Advertisement

Electricity generation experienced a notable 8.7 per cent year-on-year uptick during the October-December period, attributed to robust industrial demand. Peak average demand soared by 13.8 per cent to 218 gigawatts (GW), as highlighted by analysts at Investec in a recent note.

India's industrial output showed promising signs, with growth reaching its highest level in 16 months in October. The trend continued with a 2.4 per cent rise in November, with December data awaited.

Advertisement

The surge in demand had a predominantly positive impact on power firms, with Power Grid, JSW Energy, and Adani Power reporting increased profits. However, Torrent Power experienced a decline in profit due to elevated fuel costs.

Despite the optimistic performance, shares of Tata Power concluded the trading session down by 3.8 per cent, reflecting market sentiment ahead of the financial results.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

