Advertisement

Tata Power Renewable Energy: Renewable energy major Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has successfully implemented a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project at Chengmari Tea Estate, marking a milestone as the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India.

Despite facing challenging monsoon conditions over 3.5 months, the project, which involved the installation of approximately 1,900 modules, was completed within an impressive six-month timeframe. The innovative bifacial modules capture sunlight from both sides, leading to increased energy generation, and are expected to produce an estimated 1.5 MUs of energy annually for the Tea Estate.

Advertisement

Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, expressed pride in the successful commissioning, stating, “The innovative Bifacial Solar System project at Asia’s largest tea estate represents a significant leap forward in enhanced clean energy generation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and environmental stewardship.”

The recent inauguration ceremony, attended by around 100 tea garden workers and owners, highlighted the transformative impact of TPREL's commitment to clean and sustainable energy practices in the region. The initiative is projected to significantly reduce the region's carbon footprint, with an estimated annual decrease of 29,420 lakh tonnes of CO2, equivalent to planting 47,000 teak trees.

Advertisement

Gajendra Sisodia, General Manager of Chengmari Tea Estate, expressed gratitude towards Tata Power Renewables for their commitment and expertise in turning the vision into reality. He emphasised that the project sets a precedent for sustainable practices in the industry and contributes to a greener future.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewables capacity has reached 9,012 MW, comprising 4,752 MW of projects in different phases of development and an operating capacity of 4,260 MW. This includes 3,241 MW in solar projects and 1,019 MW in wind projects, further solidifying TPREL's position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

The shares of Tata Power surged 6.7 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 387.25 apiece on the NSE today, January 29.