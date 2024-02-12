Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Tata Power shares fall on muted Q3 earnings

The Mumbai-based company’s profit rose a little over 2 per cent to Rs 1,076 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 1,052 crore a year ago.

Tanmay Tiwary
Tata Power Renewable Energy
Tata Power Renewable Energy | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata Power shares plunge: Power company Tata Power’s share dropped as much as 6.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 366.30 per share on Monday after the company reported a muted set of December quarter earnings. 

The Mumbai-based company’s profit rose a little over 2 per cent to Rs 1,076 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 1,052 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23). 

Advertisement

Tata Power’s top line jumped about 3.7 per cent to Rs 14,651 crore, from Rs 14,129 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s operating profit, also known as EBITDA, climbed 3.6 per cent annually to Rs 2,417 crore.

The electric utility company’s margin remained flat at 16.5 per cent annually.

Advertisement

“The strong momentum in the core business segment also shows the company's contribution to the energy transition that the country is witnessing. The company has been working in various ways, including the development of 2.8 GW pumped hydro storage projects with an investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore, to offer firm and 24x7 dispatchable renewable energy to all segments of consumers,” Tata Power said.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s operational capacity stood at 4,270 MW in the renewables segment, generating 6,031 million units (MUs) of green power. 

Advertisement

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, said, “Our core businesses continue to perform well and have helped the company clock its 17th consecutive profit after tax (PAT) growth quarter. Our consistent performance shows strong fundamentals of excellence in operational performance and project execution capability. As the country witnesses a surge in power demand, Tata Power is well positioned to capitalise on the growth momentum with its cutting-edge, customized and cost-effective clean and green energy solutions.”

The company claims that it is on an accelerated growth trajectory of transitioning to green energy and aiming for around 70 per cent of capacity from non-fossil-based fuels by 2030.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial said, “The company’s recalibrated strategy involving tapping high-margin group captive renewable energy (RE) opportunities, venturing into brownfield pumped hydro storage, expanding transmission business beyond distribution, and visible resolution of the Mundra issue, positions the company for accelerated growth.” JM Financial analysts continues to maintain ‘buy’ rating with a sum-of-the-parts valuation-based target price of Rs 440 per share.

As of 11:01 am, shares of Tata Power were trading 6.27 per cent lower at Rs 367.50 per share.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement