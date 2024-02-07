Advertisement

Tata Steel share allotment: Steel major Tata Steel has officially approved the allotment of 8.65 crore shares to eligible shareholders of the Tinplate Company of India (TCIL). The decision, announced on Sunday, January 21, follows the operationalisation of the merger between Tata Steel and TCIL on January 15.

As per the board's decision, eligible TCIL shareholders will receive fully paid-up equity shares of Tata Steel in the share exchange ratio of 33:10. This translates to 33 fully paid-up ordinary equity shares of Tata Steel, each with a face value of Rs 1, for every 10 fully paid-up equity shares of TCIL, each with a face value of Rs 10, as outlined in the regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Tata Steel further detailed the scheme of allotment, specifying the allocation of shares to the 'TSL-TCIL Fractional Share Entitlement Trust' managed by Axis Trustee Services Limited. This trust will receive 17,019 fully paid-up equity shares of Tata Steel for fractional entitlements of eligible TCIL shareholders during the share exchange process.

Additionally, 18,60,864 fully paid-up equity shares of Tata Steel will be allotted to the 'Tata Steel Limited - Unclaimed Securities - Suspense Escrow Demat Account TSL-TCIL Merger,' maintained with Standard Chartered Bank, Fort Branch, Mumbai. This represents the equity shares of TCIL shareholders holding shares in physical form as of the record date whose individual demat account details are yet to be made available to the company.

Advertisement

The Tata Steel-TCIL merger is deemed a strategic move to streamline operations and enhance the performance of the tinplate division within Tata Steel. In conjunction with the merger, Tata Steel has established a Tinplate Division Business Council comprising 17 members to oversee the operations of the Tinplate division. The merger is expected to contribute to the overall efficiency and growth of Tata Steel's business portfolio.