Tata Steel Q3 highlights: Steel manufacturing giant Tata Steel showcased robust December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings from its India operations while grappling with difficulties in its European segment.

Tata Steel demonstrated notable growth with its steel production reaching 5.1 million metric tonnes in Q3FY24, marking an impressive 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.

Image Credits: Tata Steel

Domestic sales volume also soared to a record 4.9 million metric tonnes, reflecting a solid 6 per cent YoY and 1 per cent QoQ growth.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 34,700 crore, meeting expectations, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surged to Rs 8,200 crore, surpassing estimates by 20 per cent.

The notable uptick in earnings was attributed to lower raw material costs and robust sales across various segments, including auto-grade and special-grade steel.

However, Tata Steel's European segment faced major challenges, with crude steel production declining by 15 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ to 1.9 million metric tonnes.

Sales figures also fell by 3 per cent YoY and 1 per cent QoQ to 1.94 million metric tonnes.

Revenue from Tata Steel Europe plummeted to Rs 19,200 crore, well below projections, while operating losses widened due to lower realisations and subdued demand.

Despite these challenges, Tata Steel's operational highlights include growth in sales volumes across well-established brands in domestic markets and record quarterly dispatches in the engineering segment.

The phased commissioning of the 5 metric tonnes expansion at Kalinganagar has commenced, indicating strategic expansion efforts.

Outlook

Tata Steel announced plans to restructure its UK business to address ongoing challenges in the European market.

The company remains focused on navigating complexities in the global steel industry while leveraging its strong performance in India to drive growth and resilience amidst market uncertainties.

