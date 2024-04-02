×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Tata Technologies, BMW Group form joint venture for automotive software, business IT solutions

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies' digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to BMW Group's strategic expansion.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Technologies-BMW JV
Tata Technologies-BMW JV | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Tech-BMW JV: Tata Technologies and BMW Group on Tuesday, April 2, made official their collaboration to establish a Joint Venture (JV) aimed at developing automotive software and IT solutions. The partnership marks a major step towards enhancing software capabilities and digital transformation in the automotive industry.

The JV will focus on delivering automotive software, including software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions for BMW Group's premium vehicles, and digital transformation solutions for its business IT operations, according to an exchange filing by Tata Technologies. It will commence operations with 100 talented innovators and aims to expand rapidly in the following years, becoming part of BMW Group's global network of software and IT hubs.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world.”

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies' digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to BMW Group's strategic expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations. It will focus on strategic software development, including solutions for automated driving, infotainment, digital services, and business IT digitalisation and automation.

Nachiket Paranjpe, President of Automotive Sales at Tata Technologies, said, "In the evolving automotive landscape, the journey towards software-defined vehicle represents a pivotal shift in automotive software and vehicle development methodologies. We will leverage our deep domain knowledge and SDV expertise to collaborate with the BMW Group toward engineering vehicles that are not just technologically advanced but deliver exceptional experiences to consumers around the globe."

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President of Software and E/E Architecture at BMW Group, stressed the importance of collaboration with Tata Technologies in accelerating progress in the field of the software-defined vehicle. He highlighted India's large talent pool with outstanding software skills, which can contribute significantly to BMW Group's software competence.

Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President of BMW Group IT, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "The expansion of international DevOps hubs has clearly proved to be a successful model for the BMW Group. I am therefore extremely pleased that we have found a strong and valued technology partner with Tata Technologies and are now also expanding our footprint in India."

The JV is expected to drive significant advancements in automotive software development and digital transformation, positioning both companies at the forefront of industry innovation.

