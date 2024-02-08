TCS Faces $125 Million Hit in Q3 Earnings After US Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Epic Systems Lawsuit | Image: Tata Consultancy Services

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has announced a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of 1 rupee each of the Company.

The dividend per share was at Rs 27, including Rs 18 as special dividend.

The company, which announced its December quarter earnings results today, saw a sequential dip of 2.50 per cent to Rs 11,058 crore, from 11,342 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

The IT major’s revenue soared 1.5 per cent to Rs 60,583 crore, from Rs 59,692 crore in Q2FY24.

Annually, TCS, the Mumbai-headquartered part of salt-to-services Tata Group, recorded an 8.1 per cent YoY growth, compared to Rs 10,338 crore in the same period last year. The annual rise in revenue was up 4 per cent from Rs 58,749 in the December 2022 period.

The topline growth was also led by energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences and healthcare, the company said in a statement.

TCS' order book stood at USD 8.1 billion, it said, adding net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore.

The company also witnessed 8.1 per cent revenue growth in United Kingdom and marginal 0.5 per cent growth in Europe, but a decline of -3 per cent in North America.

India led growth with 23.4 per cent followed by the Middle East and Africa at 16 per cent and Latin America at 13.2 per cent. The Asia Pacific region grew 3.9 per cent.

Notably, AI and Cloud led the demand among service lines on the back of strong momentum for cloud migrations and increasing interest among customers for AI and Generative AI.