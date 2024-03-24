×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

TCS, Infosys lead market valuation decline amid Accenture's forecast woes

TCS, India's largest IT services company, saw its market valuation plummet by Rs 1,10,134.58 crore, marking major decline among the top 10 firms.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation saw a decline of Rs 16,834.82 crore | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Last week witnessed a major erosion in the combined market valuation of five of India's top 10 most valued firms, amounting to a staggering Rs 1,97,958.56 crore. The turbulence in equities, particularly impacting the IT sector, saw industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys bearing the brunt of the downturn.

TCS, India's largest IT services company, saw its market valuation plummet by Rs 1,10,134.58 crore, marking major decline among the top 10 firms. Similarly, Infosys witnessed a decline of Rs 52,291.05 crore in its market capitalisation.

The downturn in IT stocks on Friday was exacerbated by a downward revision in revenue forecasts for the sector by global tech giant Accenture, dampening investor sentiment for IT firms for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Adding to the woes, Hindustan Unilever's market valuation saw a decline of Rs 16,834.82 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a decline of Rs 11,701.24 crore.

HDFC Bank observed a decline in market capitalization by Rs 6,996.87 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) emerged as a standout performer, with its market valuation surging by Rs 49,152.89 crore, reaching Rs 19,68,748.04 crore. State Bank of India also witnessed a modest increase in market capitalisation, adding Rs 12,851.44 crore.

Additionally, the market valuation of ITC witnessed an uptick by Rs 11,108.51 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by Rs 9,430.48 crore. ICICI Bank also recorded a surge in market capitalisation, rising by Rs 8,191.79 crore.

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Whatsapp logo