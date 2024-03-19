×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

TCS shares dip 3% on Tata Sons' stake sale plans, Nifty IT down 2%

The IT services giant saw its shares drop amid news of Tata Sons' plan to offload shares worth up to Rs 9,362 crore ($1.13 billion) in the company.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TCS shares fall: Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a sharp decline of over 3 per cent in its share price on Tuesday following the announcement of a proposed share sale by its top shareholder, Tata Sons, at a discounted rate.

The IT services giant saw its shares drop amid news of Tata Sons' plan to offload shares worth up to Rs 9,362 crore ($1.13 billion) in the company. The proposed sale, at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share, represents a 3.7 per cent discount to TCS's closing price of Rs 4,152.5 on Monday, as indicated by a term sheet.

Advertisement

TCS shares dipped 3.2 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 4,014 apiece, leading to losses on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which slid 0.9 per cent. Additionally, the stock's decline exerted downward pressure on the Nifty IT index, which fell over 2 per cent.

Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services, commented on the impact of the share sale plan, stating, "The plan to sell shares through block deals at a discount, which is a normal practice, has led to the share price losing significant ground." He further noted that the share price is expected to stabilise around the average price at which the shares would be offloaded.

Advertisement

Data from LSEG revealed that some TCS shares changed hands in 49 block deals, with prices ranging from Rs 4,051.25 to Rs 4,014.50, indicating heightened trading activity.

Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst, highlighted the potential implications of the share sale, stating, "The move will lead to an increase in the free float of the stock, with approximate inflows of $120 million to $130 million due to the rise in weightage in various indexes such as Nifty and FTSE."

Advertisement

With more than 6 million TCS shares traded so far, the session marked the busiest trading activity for the company since January 12.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PMK Joins NDA Fold

a few seconds ago
BREAKING

सीता सोरेन का इस्तीफा

a minute ago
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Trilateral Summit in US

3 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Messi out of friendlies

4 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

Cracks in BJP-JDS Allianc

4 minutes ago
Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

7 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Student Arrested for Rape

8 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

PCB selection committee

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Explosives Seized

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

12 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

12 minutes ago
Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat to return

12 minutes ago
HanuMan

Jai HanuMan Delayed?

12 minutes ago
Manish Sisodia

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
omr sheet

APSC Prelims answer key

14 minutes ago
TCS

TCS shares

15 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's feet

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo