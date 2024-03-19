Advertisement

TCS shares fall: Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a sharp decline of over 3 per cent in its share price on Tuesday following the announcement of a proposed share sale by its top shareholder, Tata Sons, at a discounted rate.

The IT services giant saw its shares drop amid news of Tata Sons' plan to offload shares worth up to Rs 9,362 crore ($1.13 billion) in the company. The proposed sale, at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share, represents a 3.7 per cent discount to TCS's closing price of Rs 4,152.5 on Monday, as indicated by a term sheet.

TCS shares dipped 3.2 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 4,014 apiece, leading to losses on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which slid 0.9 per cent. Additionally, the stock's decline exerted downward pressure on the Nifty IT index, which fell over 2 per cent.

Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services, commented on the impact of the share sale plan, stating, "The plan to sell shares through block deals at a discount, which is a normal practice, has led to the share price losing significant ground." He further noted that the share price is expected to stabilise around the average price at which the shares would be offloaded.

Data from LSEG revealed that some TCS shares changed hands in 49 block deals, with prices ranging from Rs 4,051.25 to Rs 4,014.50, indicating heightened trading activity.

Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst, highlighted the potential implications of the share sale, stating, "The move will lead to an increase in the free float of the stock, with approximate inflows of $120 million to $130 million due to the rise in weightage in various indexes such as Nifty and FTSE."

With more than 6 million TCS shares traded so far, the session marked the busiest trading activity for the company since January 12.

(With Reuters inputs.)

