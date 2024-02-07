Tech Mahindra shares fall 6% on weak Q3 earnings

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra drops: Shares of IT major Tech Mahindra dropped as much as 6.09 per cent during early trade, to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,322 per share.

The stock experienced profit booking, contributing to its downfall, and Citi reduced the target price to Rs 1,110 per share, further impacting the stock.

Advertisement

The company announced its December quarter results on Wednesday, January 25. It’s profit surged 3.3 per cent to Rs 510 crore in Q3FY24 compared to Rs 494 crore in Q2FY24. However, the profit plunged over 60 per cent annually.

The company's revenue saw a marginal rise to Rs 13,101 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 12,863 crore in Q2FY24.

Advertisement

Notably, the operating profit (EBIT) zoomed 54 per cent to Rs 703 crore, and the margin increased by 190 basis points to 6.1 per cent.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue increased a little over 1 per cent sequentially to $1,573 million in the quarter.

Advertisement

The IT company axed 4,354 employees, taking the total headcount to 146,250 during the quarter.

“The quarter was a mixed outcome, with growth in the Manufacturing and Healthcare segments but muted spending in areas like Communications, BFSI, and Hi-tech. While this dichotomy in the markets will take its own time to settle, we are focusing internally on realigning under the new structure and strengthening the foundations of our organisation,” said Mohit Joshi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Advertisement

As of 9:28 am, shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 4.61 per cent lower at Rs 1,342.90 per share.