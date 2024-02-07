Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Tesla alerts of growth slowdown ahead of upcoming model launch

Tesla acknowledged a foreseen decrease in sales growth this year, focusing on the development of the new vehicle.

Business Desk
Tesla
Tesla | Image:Tesla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tesla in focus: Tesla is anticipating a slowdown in sales growth this year, as Chief Executive Elon Musk announced plans to commence production of the next-generation electric vehicle at the Texas factory in the second half of 2025. 

The announcement led to a 6 per cent decline in Tesla shares during after-hours trading, as Musk acknowledged the challenges in ramping up production due to the need for revolutionary manufacturing technology.

Earlier reports had suggested a potential June 2025 startup for a smaller crossover vehicle, crucial for Tesla's market position amid increasing competition from more affordable electric vehicles, particularly those produced by China's BYD.

Elon Musk, while addressing analysts in a post-earnings call, stated that production of the new model is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2025, sometime in the second half. 

He stressed the company's commitment to the project, stating that they would be "sleeping on the line practically" at the Texas factory, with subsequent production in Mexico and another factory location yet to be decided.

Tesla acknowledged a foreseen decrease in sales growth this year, focusing on the development of the new vehicle. The company reported a shrinking fourth-quarter gross margin, and Musk highlighted the challenge of reaching the "natural limit" of cost reductions for the existing vehicle lineup. This comes as the electric vehicle market faces softening demand and heightened competition.

Tesla's gross margin for the fourth quarter was reported at 17.6 per cent, compared to 23.8 per cent a year earlier, while automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, dropped to 17.2 per cent from 24.3 per cent year-on-year. Musk mentioned the possibility of further price cuts, depending on the speed at which interest rates fall.

Despite Tesla's fourth-quarter net income more than doubling from the previous year to $7.9 billion, the company experienced its slowest pace of revenue growth in over three years, with fourth-quarter revenue rising 3 per cent to $25.17 billion, below analysts' average expectations of $25.62 billion.

Tesla's shares, previously valued like a technology company, have declined by 16 per cent since the beginning of the year after doubling in 2023. 

Musk indicated that Tesla's margins would depend on the rate at which interest rates decrease.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

