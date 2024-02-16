English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

This small cap stock hits fresh 52-week high, here’s why

The stock has risen 13.49 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions. The stock climbed nearly 123 per cent in 2023.

Business Desk
Dilip Buildcon
Dilip Buildcon | Image:Dilip Buildcon
Small cap stock hits 52-week high: Shares of construction company Dilip Buildcon rose as much as 7.71 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 485.90 per share on Friday after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth over Rs 400 crore. 

In an exchange filing, the New Delhi-based company said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company through Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction Private Limited-Dilip Buildcon Limited (JV) [VKMCPL -DBL (JV)] has declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for construction of Machhrewa irrigation project dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on turn key basis.

The stock has risen 13.49 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions. The stock climbed nearly 123 per cent in 2023.

As of 10:14 am, stocks of the company were trading 2.38 per cent higher at Rs 461.60 per share, according to BSE.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

