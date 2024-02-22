Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:02 IST

This S&P BSE 200 stock is trading at record high, know why

The uptick in stock price was primarily fuelled by the company's robust fourth-quarter earnings, beating street expectations.

Tanmay Tiwary
ABB India share price surge
ABB India share price surge | Image:ABB India
ABB India at record high: Automation giant ABB India's stock extended its gain, rising as much as 7.71 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 5,374.75 per share in early trading on Thursday, following a 10 per cent increase in the previous day's session. The uptick in stock price was primarily fuelled by the company's robust fourth-quarter earnings, beating street expectations. 

Notably, the stock climbed 69 per cent in 2023.

Financial performance

ABB India reported a nearly 11 per cent rise in profits, reaching Rs 338.7 crore for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, compared to a little over Rs 305 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q4CY22). 

Moreover, the company saw a 13.6 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,757.5 crore, compared to Rs 2,427 crore in the previous year.

ABB India's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 14.6 per cent to Rs 417.2 crore in Q4, while EBITDA margin stood at 15.1 per cent, a slight improvement from the previous fiscal period.

The company's robust financial performance was further highlighted by its strong cash position, amounting to Rs 4,727 crore at the end of Q4 and CY2023. 

Additionally, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 23.8 per share, supplementing the special dividend of Rs 5.5 per share declared in Q2 of 2023. 

The dividends, subject to approval at the 74th annual general meeting, will be disbursed after May 11, 2024.

According to analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ABB India surpassed margin expectations in the fourth quarter of CY23, although revenue growth fell short due to a higher proportion of long-duration projects. 

Despite stagnant order inflows over the past four quarters, ABB India's growth prospects depend on order finalisation pace and private sector recovery.

Capitalising on robust demand from various industries, both government and private, ABB India has maintained a strong market presence across segments and regions, achieving improved margins through effective cost management strategies. Analysts anticipate sustained margin strength, averaging around 14 per cent.

Furthermore, Motilal Oswal analysts project a 2 per cent to 4.4 per cent increase in calendar year 2024/calendar year 2025 earnings per share (CY24/CY25 EPS) estimates respectively, leading to a revision of the discounted cash flow (DCF)-based target price (TP) to Rs 5,800 per share.

With the expanding addressable market across segments such as transmission, railways, data centers, electronics, and capital expenditures driven by production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, ABB India remains well-positioned for continued growth, the brokerage firm said.

As of 10:22 am, ABB India's shares were trading 5.82 per cent higher at Rs 5,279.65 per share.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:33 IST

