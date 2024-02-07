Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Titan December quarter profit rises 9% to Rs 1,040 crore

Titan's revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 13,052 crore as against Rs 10,875 crore in the year ago period.

Business Desk
Titan Company
Titan Company | Image:Titan Company
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The country's largest watch maker and jewellery store operator Titan on Thursday reported net profit of Rs 1,040 crore in quarter ended December 2023 marking an increase of 9 per cent from Rs 951 crore during the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 13,052 crore as against Rs 10,875 crore in the year ago period.

Titan's profit missed estimates as analysts polled by LSEG were expecting Titan to report net profit of Rs 1,094 crore.

The Bengaluru-based Titan reported 36 per cent increase in the cost of materials consumed, primarily attributed to a surge in the price of its primary raw material, gold.

Various other expenses, encompassing financial aspects, contributed to an overall 22 per cent rise in total expenses, hitting Rs 1,185 crore. Consequently, the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin witnessed a contraction from 12.5 per cent to 11.3 per cent compared to the previous year.

Despite these challenges, Titan's jewellery segment, featuring prominent brands like Tanishq and CaratLane, demonstrated resilience with a remarkable 23 per cent revenue growth, driven by robust sales during the festive season.

The watches and wearables segment, showcasing brands such as Fastrack, Police, and Coach, reported a substantial 21 per cent increase in revenue. However, it faced a 38 per cent decline in profit.

On the other hand, the eye care business, while smaller in revenue contribution, witnessed a 3 per cent dip in revenue. This segment includes well-known brands like Fastrack, Ray-Ban, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Titan's stock witnessed a temporary decline of up to 2.6 per cent, ultimately closing down 1.9 per cent.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

