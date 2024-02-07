English
Tokyo Metro plans to go public to capitalise on booming market

In preparation for the public offering, the Tokyo government has allocated 3.57 billion yen ($24.2 million) in the upcoming financial year's budget.

Tokyo Metro IPO: Tokyo Metro Co, the operator of Tokyo's primary subway system, is gearing up to go public in the upcoming financial year, marking a significant privatisation move by Japan. The decision aligns with Japan's strategy to capitalise on a thriving stock market that has reached its highest point in 34 years.

The company, majority-owned by the national government (53.4 per cent), with the Tokyo government holding the remainder, is set to be listed in the fiscal year commencing in April. As outlined in a 2022 government document, half of Tokyo Metro will be offered for sale, with both the national and Tokyo governments planning to divest half of their stakes.

In preparation for the public offering, the Tokyo government has allocated 3.57 billion yen ($24.2 million) in the upcoming financial year's budget. These funds are designated for underwriting fees, according to a Tokyo government official. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike refrained from commenting on the listing's timing, stating that details would be discussed with relevant parties in the future.

The central government aims to utilize the proceeds from its share of the sale to support recovery efforts related to the 2011 Fukushima earthquake. Tokyo Metro, responsible for transporting an average of 5.95 million passengers daily across a 195-kilometer network, reported a net profit of 24.2 billion yen in the April-September period, with sales reaching 40.4 billion yen.

In 2022, the Japanese government selected five leading brokerage firms, including Nomura, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, to oversee Tokyo Metro's initial public offering. The IPO had faced delays due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)

