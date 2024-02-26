Advertisement

Tokyo Stock Exchange makes changes: All companies listed on the top-tier Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will be required to disclose key financial statements in both Japanese and English, starting April 2025, announced the bourse on Monday.

The initiative aims to attract more foreign investors and enhance the corporate value of listed companies through improved communication, as stated by the exchange.

Approximately 1,600 Prime-listed companies will be subject to these rules.

The announcement comes after the TSE's recent decision to enforce simultaneous English publication of financial statements and other essential items requiring timely disclosure.

In the previous year, only 42.3 per cent of companies on the Prime section of the bourse released their earnings reports simultaneously in Japanese and English, while merely 28.5 per cent published other critical items in both languages concurrently.

(With Reuters Inputs)

